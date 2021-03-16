HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.25

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and traded as low as $112.15. HOYA shares last traded at $113.18, with a volume of 130,093 shares.

HOCPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

