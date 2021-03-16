HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,417 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.