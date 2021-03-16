HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.95

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 20671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

