HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth $48,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

