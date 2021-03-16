Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 11th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

HNP stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 51,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.