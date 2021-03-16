Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 931,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

