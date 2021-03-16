Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

