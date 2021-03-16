Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

