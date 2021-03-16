Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.80

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 8770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

BOSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

