Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Achieves $47.61 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $47.61 million and $173,736.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

