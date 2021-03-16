HUNT Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. HUNT has a total market cap of $28.50 million and $11.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00662540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036011 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

