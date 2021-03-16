Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,236 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntsman by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

