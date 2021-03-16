Huobi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $629.58 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $629.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,481,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

