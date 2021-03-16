Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of Huron Consulting Group worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

