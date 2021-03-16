Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.46 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.34 ($0.04). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,791,025 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.23.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

