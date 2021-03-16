HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $569.63 million and $978.73 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00048946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00651503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035069 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 569,635,263 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

