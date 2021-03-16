HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

