Hydro Protocol Trading 32.2% Higher This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $736,775.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00662540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

