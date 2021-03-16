Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $1,907.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00653314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026060 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 165,056,505 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

