HyperQuant (HQT) Hits Market Capitalization of $44,110.75

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $44,110.75 and approximately $3,368.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

