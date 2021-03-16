Hyve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.66 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 410.6% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $5.66 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00456465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00115548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00561727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,926,026 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

