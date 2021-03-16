i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Sells $6,566,000.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 139,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.