i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Sells $6,566,000.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 139,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

