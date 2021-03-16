ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00454986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00107216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.35 or 0.00574836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

