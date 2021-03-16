ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $9.85

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $9.85 or 0.00017430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $25.41 million and $36,865.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,368 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

