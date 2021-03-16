Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ida Kathleen Kane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.
Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. 118,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on APPF. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
