Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 15th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. 118,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

