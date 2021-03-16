Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.89. 517,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 864,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
