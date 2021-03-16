Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.89. 517,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 864,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

