IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.10

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 19% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $59.20 million and $4.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00035274 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,171,963 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

