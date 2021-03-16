IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.44. 4,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,992. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

