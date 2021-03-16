Idle (IDLE) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for $12.42 or 0.00022661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $546,631.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00460855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00098339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00568596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,398 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

