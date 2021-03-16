Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Ignis has a market capitalization of $96.50 million and $1.17 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00456465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00115548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00561727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

