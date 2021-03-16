iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

IHRT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $17.25.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,489 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

