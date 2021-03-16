iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 3,838,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,120,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

