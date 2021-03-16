IHS Markit (INFO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

