IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:INFO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $129,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $88,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

