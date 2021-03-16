Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 391,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 8.05% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 4,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,660. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.