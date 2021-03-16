Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 3.93% of aTyr Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 50,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

