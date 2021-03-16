Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Illinois Tool Works worth $148,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $219.55. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

