ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Tops $417,314.96

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $417,314.96 and approximately $157,618.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,983,177 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

