IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

