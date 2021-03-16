Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading Down 9.5%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09. 600,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 252,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.23).

In other Impac Mortgage news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMH. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.