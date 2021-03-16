Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.70

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 230869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

