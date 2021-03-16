Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $27,975,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,046,216 shares of company stock worth $84,207,892.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.