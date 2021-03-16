Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,046,216 shares of company stock valued at $84,207,892.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

