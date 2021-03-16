Incent Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00121997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00559640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

