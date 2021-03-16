Indorse Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $722,580.59 and $21.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.