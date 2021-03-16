Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Thomas J. Fallon Sells 35,065 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 2,247,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

