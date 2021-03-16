Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,192 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 1.2% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 4,745,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 865,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,038. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.