ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.5% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $336,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

