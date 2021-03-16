Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 14.4% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.82. 159,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 162,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx during the third quarter worth $209,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

