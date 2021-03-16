Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46.60 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00019841 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $175.14 million and approximately $46.60 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00454251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00575651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

