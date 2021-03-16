Ink (INK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,281.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Ink has a market capitalization of $737,317.76 and approximately $136,281.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00456398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00122975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.05 or 0.00568431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

